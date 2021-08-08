Charley Clifford

After joining as a 12-year-old, Clifford made her first-team debut at just 16, going on to represent England at Under-19s level.

Having enjoyed a fierce rivalry with Palace in the FA Women’s Championship last season – where the Eagles finished just a point clear of the London neighbours – she has seen at close hand the team spirit shown by Dean Davenport’s side.

“[It is] the ambition of the club, but also the mentality of the coaching staff and the girls, having played against them for a long period of time,” she said of her reasons for joining the club.