Chloe Morgan

The ‘keeper had been with the Lilywhites for over five years and was a key member of the team throughout their FA WPL and FAWC campaigns, assisting the club in securing promotion to the Women’s Super League for the first time in the club’s history in 2018/19.

During the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Chloe made her radio debut on BBC London discussing the tournament and the progress of the women’s game. Chloe has also appeared on The Times’ ‘The Game’ podcast.

In 2020 she was named on the Football Black List, the biggest and most respected celebration of African and Caribbean achievement in the British game.