Gracie Pearse
Gracie Pearse joined Palace in February 2021 from the Arsenal Academy alongside Grace Garrad, going on to play seven times in her debut season as a teenager.
Commenting on the two signings, manager Dean Davenport said: “I am delighted we have added to our squad with two young signings of real quality. Grace and Gracie have great futures ahead of them and I am proud that Crystal Palace will play a part in those.”