Hannah Churchill
Churchill signed for Palace after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion and quickly became a crucial part of Palace’s midfield – she made 21 appearances during the 2020/21 season.
Churchill is a central midfielder, who enjoys "working for the team, being vocal and dictating the midfield."
Current Eagles captain Annabel Johnson previously played with Churchill at Charlton Athletic.