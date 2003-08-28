Skip navigation

      29Jorja
      Fox

      in on loan
      Def
      Defender
      Date of Birth
      28.08.0328 August 2003
      Country
      flag England
      ENEngland
      Joined Team
      15.08.2415 August 2024
      View profile
      View profile
      Jorja Fox
      Shirts
      Buy
      Shirts
      Shop