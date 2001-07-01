Kate Natkiel
Kate Natkiel joined Palace Women from Women's Super League side Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of the 2020/21 season, where she became a regular and made 16 appearances.
Kate Natkiel joined Palace Women from Women's Super League side Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of the 2020/21 season, where she became a regular and made 16 appearances.
The striker - who can also play on the wing - joined the Seagulls for their promotion-winning campaign to the top-flight and spent two further seasons with Brighton before moving to south London.
Prior to representing the Women's Super League outfit, Natkiel played for Watford & Arsenal.