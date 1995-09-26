Leigh Nicol
Leigh Nicol joined Palace in the summer of 2020, arriving from fellow Championship side Charlton Athletic.
The midfielder has also represented Reading, London Bees and Millwall Lionesses – her time with the latter saw Nicol crowned the 2017 Player of the Year, after playing a key part in the club going 15 months unbeaten in the league.
The former Addicks player has a wealth of experience at international level having represented Scotland at every youth level, including being involved in the famous 7-3 and 14-1 Under-19s victories over Italy and Georgia respectively.