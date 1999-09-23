Mille Gejl

Gejl began her career in her native Denmark, playing for Varde IF, KoldingQ, Brøndby IF and BK Häcken before moving to the United States to feature for North Carolina Courage, collecting plenty of trophies along the way.

She then spent the latter half of 2023/24 on loan at Montpellier, where she made seven appearances, before signing for Palace ahead of our inaugural Women's Super League campaign.

Gejl said upon signing: "I’m so excited, I’ve heard so many good things about the club. It’s a massive club, so professional and there's good people around here.

“I’ve heard such good things about the facilities, the people around the club and to play in the best league in England is another thing that made me want to come here.”