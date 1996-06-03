Millie Farrow

Starting her professional career in the Women’s Super League at Chelsea, she was part of the title-winning squad as a teenager in 2015.

Moving to Bristol City in 2016, she scored 11 times in 16 games to help secure promotion to the Women’s Super League once again.

“I’ve faced many challenges throughout my career so far and have had some major lows, but I’m signing for Palace hungrier than ever,” she said upon signing in south London.

“I feel that the coaching staff believe in me and I can see that they’re willing to push me to my full potential, and for me, that’s a huge part of why I came to Crystal Palace. I want to be able to play with confidence and feel relaxed… and just from being here for a few weeks I can tell I made the right decision.”

“The ambition of the club is very exciting and as a whole the club is definitely heading in the right direction. I am really invested in growing with the squad and seeing what we achieve throughout the season.”