Poppy Pritchard

The versatile forward managed to find the net inside 15 minutes of her England U19s debut last year as the Young Lionesses beat Denmark 5-0.

Pritchard came through the academy of Women’s Championship club Durham WFC, where she made 22 appearances and scored two goals.

Her impressive performances for Durham caught the eye of many clubs in the Women’s Super League, and in January 2024, Pritchard signed for Manchester City on a three-year deal.

She has now joined Palace on loan to continue her promising development within WSL football.