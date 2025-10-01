Possibly. The only way to guarantee your seat is to purchase the 3 game package. If you do not purchase the 3 game package your seat will be released which one of the 500 displaced Season Ticket holders could purchase. If your seat remains unpurchased by displaced Season Ticket holders, your seat will be available to purchase in phase 3 at Match ticket prices.
No, your are purchasing a 3 game package and this non refundable per game or as in whole. If you are unable to attend a game after purchasing the 3 game package you will have all the standard benefits of having purchased a Season Ticket. You will be able to use the ticket forwarding, or if we sell out, you will be able to put your ticket on Ticket Resale.
The full pro rata cost of your tickets will be refunded and you can use in the same way as our standard Season Ticket resale.
No, all tickets will be emailed 1 week prior to the game regardless if you have purchased a 3 game package or purchased match by match.
Ticket emails will contain both digital links and PDF print at homes. We strongly recommend to use digital when possible.
Yes, but this will only be possible if you are purchasing an extra ticket at the time. You will be unable to move your seat in any other circumstance.