Home Fixture Bundle

I’m a Season Ticket holder and I want to purchase my seat for just one game, can I do this?

Possibly. The only way to guarantee your seat is to purchase the 3 game package. If you do not purchase the 3 game package your seat will be released which one of the 500 displaced Season Ticket holders could purchase. If your seat remains unpurchased by displaced Season Ticket holders, your seat will be available to purchase in phase 3 at Match ticket prices.

If I purchase the 3 game package and can only attend 2, can I obtain a refund for the game I can’t attend?

No, your are purchasing a 3 game package and this non refundable per game or as in whole. If you are unable to attend a game after purchasing the 3 game package you will have all the standard benefits of having purchased a Season Ticket. You will be able to use the ticket forwarding, or if we sell out, you will be able to put your ticket on Ticket Resale.

If I put my ticket on Ticket Resale and it gets sold how much will receive in my ticketing account and can I use it the same way as I do for Season Ticket resale.

The full pro rata cost of your tickets will be refunded and you can use in the same way as our standard Season Ticket resale.

Will by Season Ticket become active for these games if I purchase the 3 game package?

No, all tickets will be emailed 1 week prior to the game regardless if you have purchased a 3 game package or purchased match by match.

Will tickets be digital or PDF print at home tickets?

Ticket emails will contain both digital links and PDF print at homes. We strongly recommend to use digital when possible.

Will I be able to move my 3 game package seat for a single game?