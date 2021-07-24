Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Match reports

Report: Zaha gives Palace pre-season victory over Ipswich

Match reports

Report: Zaha gives Palace pre-season victory over Ipswich

A Wilfried Zaha penalty was the difference as Palace secured victory against Ipswich at Portman Road, in a game of many chances for the visitors.
Report: Zaha gives Palace pre-season victory over Ipswich
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
View all news

Shop online

View shop
0107
View shop

Latest Videos

View All Videos
0106
View All Videos

2Joel
Ward

out on loan
Def
Defender
View profile
View profile
Joel Ward
Shirts
Buy
Shirts
Shop
All time
Palace career
276
Appearances
5
Goals
When Eagles Dare
Watch nowWhen Eagles DareWhen Eagles Dare charts Crystal Palace F.C.’s remarkable resurgence from financial ruin and administration in 2010, to playing in the 2013 Championship Play-Offs for promotion to the Premier League.Watch on Amazon Prime