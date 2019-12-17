Days left to support the club's Academy plans

Bromley Council has published Crystal Palace Football Club’s planning application for the redevelopment of its Academy site, and members of the public now have a chance to comment on - and support - the plans up until Friday, 20th December.

The full application can now be viewed online and comments can be submitted on the Bromley Council Planning portal by clicking here. All comments from borough residents will be considered by the planning committee when it reviews the application early next year, but all members of the public are encouraged to submit their views too.

Last month, the Club announced exciting plans to re-develop the Copers Cope Road site, with a major expansion of football, education and welfare facilities for its young players, having secured a long-term lease on the site. The Club wants to achieve Category 1 status for the Academy in time for the 2020-21 season, making it a hub for the most exciting talent in south London.

If you live locally and would like to see this fantastic facility come to fruition, please back the club’s plans now by clicking here. If permission is granted, local young footballers will be given the best opportunity to develop into professional footballers whilst receiving an exceptional education at our Bromley base. The site itself will be safe and secure, whilst also ensuring no commercial development is possible on the green space.

Key features of the redevelopment include:

Campus-style internal and external refit to all buildings

New classrooms, lecture rooms and meeting spaces

A new medical treatment, rehabilitation, and sports science facility

Restaurant

The playing facilities will be expanded to include:

A full-size main pitch with under soil heating

A covered full-size 3G synthetic pitch, for all-weather use

A full-size, floodlit 3G pitch

Creation of six additional pitches of varying sizes for various age groups

Back the club's plans now, by clicking here to submit your comments.