Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Palace rank high in 2019 Premier League table

3 Hours ago

It's a purely theoretical exercise, but the 2019 Premier League table has been finalised, and Crystal Palace have enjoyed one of their most successful calendar years ever.

Had the Premier League season started on January 1st 2019 and ended with the most recent matchweek of December 28/29th, Roy Hodgson's men would have finished in seventh place on 57 points.

Palace's calendar year encompassed 38 games and two transfer windows, so in theory it reflects a traditional season. For context, the highest Premier League finish the club has ever achieved saw it sit 10th with 48 points in 2014/15. Last season, Palace managed to claim their greatest ever points total over a 38-match top flight season, finishing 12th on 49 points.

In 2019, the Eagles claimed just one point less than Wolverhampton Wanderers, who finished sixth on 58 points. Hodgson's men collected more points than Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Everton in the calendar year.

Perhaps most remarkably, the Eagles would finish third if only away matches were recorded, missing out to just Manchester City and Liverpool.

The full table can be seen below.

Pos Team GD Pts
1 Liverpool 60 98
2 Manchester City 65 92
3 Leicester City 26 66
4 Chelsea 9 64
5 Manchester United 11 62
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 58
7 Crystal Palace 3 57
8 Tottenham Hotspur 13 56
9 Arsenal 6 56
10 Everton 0 52
11 Newcastle United -4 52
12 Burnley -10 49
13 Southampton -17 46
14 West Ham United -11 44
15 AFC Bournemouth -13 39
16 Watford -24 38
17 Brighton & Hove Albion -24 34
18 Sheffield United 4 29
19 Aston Villa -11 18
20 Cardiff City -16 16
21 Norwich City -19 13
22 Fulham -22 12
23 Huddersfield Town -31 6

See how the Eagles kick-start the New Year in the first home game of 2020 against Derby County by buying your tickets here.

Derby tickets.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Quizzes

QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League Palace player from 2019?

1 Hour ago

As Crystal Palace finished their draw with Southampton last Saturday, they ended another calendar year of top flight football with 27 players having represented them in the Premier League.

Read full article

First Team

Month of eToro Man of the Match awards for Guaita

2 Hours ago

Vicente Guaita has been named eToro Man of the Match by Palace fans for his heroic performance against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Read full article

Programme

Grab a space in the Arsenal matchday programme

29 December 2019

The matchday programme messageboard has always been a popular way for supporters to get their messages to family and friends in a unique way.

Read full article

First Team

Watch FREE highlights of Palace's Southampton clash

29 December 2019

Highlights of Crystal Palace's tie with Southampton in their final match of the decade are now available to watch for free via Palace TV.

Read full article

View more