Training

Gallery: Development prospects join first-team Eagles

12 Hours ago

Several members of Crystal Palace's Development squad joined the first-team in training this week.

Palace often bring younger prospects up to experience the tempo and intensity of first-team football, and recently Nya Kirby, Brandon Pierrick, Jason Lokilo, Tyrick Mitchell, Sam Woods and David Boateng have been across the road at Copers Cope.

Their training with the first-team becomes particularly significant with Roy Hodgson saying: "The chances are we’ll have quite a few of the Under-23 squad on our bench tomorrow [v Newcastle United]. If they get a chance to go on and play up there against Newcastle, what an experience that will be."

In the gallery above, you can see how the lads fared!

