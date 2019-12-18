Skip to site footer
Last few tickets remaining for Boxing Day clash with the Hammers

3 Hours ago

Boxing Day football at the home of Crystal Palace in the heart of south London is what the festive period is all about.

If you want to make sure you're there on the 26th December for the 15:00 kick-off against West Ham United, then be sure to secure your matchday ticket as soon as possible with just a few left.

Tickets are available to all Members and Season Ticket Holders for the Category A game, with fans allowed to buy up to a maximum of four tickets.

You can buy your match tickets online by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park.

If you're looking to make it an extra special Christmas then there are still Premium matchday experiences available with our Shared Executive Boxes for the Hammers clash. Further info can be found by clicking here.


