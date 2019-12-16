Don't miss Schlupp exclusive and more in today's programme

The Palace matchday programme for today's Brighton & Hove Albion clash is a packed edition of pre-match reads, stats, chats and eye-catching shots, and is now available to buy digitally.

This week features an exclusive interview with Jeffrey Schlupp, who discusses his move from Hamburg, the reason behind his new goal celebration - debuted against AFC Bournemouth - and ham and pineapple pizza (no, really).

Below is an extract from his wide-ranging interview:

After all, the celebration against AFC Bournemouth was pretty ‘out there’ in itself. And Schlupp revealed the reason behind the new ‘thumb on his nose finger wagging’ display: "It was something between me and my son, it’s something that we do.

"I was speaking to him earlier in the day and because I scored against Burnley he told me I had to score again and he told me I needed a celebration, so I did that for him."

If the goal against Burnley was one of capitalising on a defensive error and being clinical, the strike against the Cherries was one that will be making plenty of Goal of the Season shortlists.

And the smile returns as Schlupp relives that heroic 70-minutes with 10-men against Eddie Howe’s side: "To be fair, it wasn’t until I watched it back that I realised where I started the run from. It was one of those moments where I just got the ball and just thought: ‘Why not?!’

"We’d had to defend quite a lot being a man down, so going forward we didn’t have a lot of options; I just tried my luck, went on one of those runs and found the back of the net."

The goal is even more impressive when you consider that Schlupp had come into the game at left-back due to an injury to Patrick van Aanholt in the first-half. Sure, it’s a position he is familiar with, but certainly not one the Ghanaian international has played in with any regularity for some time:

"There’s always that chance [you’ll be asked to come on in a different position]. I’m always prepared for something like an unfortunate injury and the fact I might be required at somewhere like left-back."

