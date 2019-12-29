Grab a space in the Arsenal matchday programme

The matchday programme messageboard has always been a popular way for supporters to get their messages to family and friends in a unique way.

This season has seen unprecedented interest with the festive period messageboards filling up weeks in advance - likewise, Derby County is already full.

However, if you want to get a message in for the Arsenal programme, then there are still spaces left. All you need to do is email the photo you'd like used, with your message (max 25 words) to programme@cpfc.co.uk before Monday 6th January - as always, inclusion will be determined based on a first come, first served basis.

This is all free to do and a great keepsake for all Eagles.