Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Grab a space in the Arsenal matchday programme

4 Hours ago

The matchday programme messageboard has always been a popular way for supporters to get their messages to family and friends in a unique way.

This season has seen unprecedented interest with the festive period messageboards filling up weeks in advance - likewise, Derby County is already full.

However, if you want to get a message in for the Arsenal programme, then there are still spaces left. All you need to do is email the photo you'd like used, with your message (max 25 words) to programme@cpfc.co.uk before Monday 6th January - as always, inclusion will be determined based on a first come, first served basis.

This is all free to do and a great keepsake for all Eagles.

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Programme

Programme

Zaha looks back on extensive list of times he has tormented Brighton

23 December 2019

The Boxing Day programme for the West Ham United visit features Wilfried Zaha as our cover star and main interview, with the winger looking back over his 'Moments of the Decade'. Below is a snippet...

Read full article

Programme

Meet last night's Development sub: Tyrick Mitchell

17 December 2019

Tyrick Mitchell made his first appearance in the senior Crystal Palace squad against Brighton & Hove Albion last night. Before the game, he spoke with the official Palace programme and you can read...

Read full article

Programme

Don't miss Schlupp exclusive and more in today's programme

16 December 2019

The Palace matchday programme for today's Brighton & Hove Albion clash is a packed edition of pre-match reads, stats, chats and eye-catching shots, and is now available to buy digitally.

Read full article

Programme

Grab your matchday programme for Hennessey exclusive

3 December 2019

The Official Palace Programme is now available to buy digitally and in person tonight and is another packed edition of pre-match reads, stats, chats and eye-catching shots.

Read full article

View more