McCarthy picks his player and moment of the decade

Speaking with Premier League Productions ahead of Crystal Palace's third-last game of the decade, James McCarthy suggested one of his favourite players and moments from the last 10 years of his life.

Despite being just 29, McCarthy has been playing professional football for 13 years now. Asked to select his player of the decade - and gently encouraged to select a former teammate - the midfielder had plenty of options to choose from.

In the end, he opted for former midfield partner at Everton, Gareth Barry.

"Gareth Barry’s up there," he explained. "Playing alongside him in the midfield with Everton made things a lot easier than it should have been. Talking to me, making sure I know what to do and where to go.

"He helped me a lot. In tough games, he would always make sure he’s there. He’d cover you and he’s such a good talker. When you play with him, you realise how much of a good player he is on and off the ball."

Sticking with his time on Merseyside, McCarthy was then asked for his moment of the decade. Casting his mind back, the Palace No.22 picked out a remarkable event at Goodison Park.

"It would probably be the Wayne Rooney goal when I was at Everton, from the halfway line. It was a time when we were going through a tough spell and we obviously won on that occasion and it gave us that boost to go on and kick on up the season. At the time I was injured. I was at home watching the game."

