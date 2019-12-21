Skip to site footer
Milivojević: "We made more than enough chances to win"

Luka Milivojevic captained an injury-hit Palace side through an impressive 90 minutes at St James' Park, in a performance that the midfielder believed was worthy of a minimum of a point for the Eagles.

Speaking post-match, Milivojević said: "Over 90 minutes we played a good game; we performed well. In the second-half they didn’t have a shot at our goal until five minutes at the end.

"In the last minutes you have to be very focussed because they might create something. But most of the time we had possession, we created chances and today we at least deserved a point."

St James' Park is one of the trickier Premier League grounds to visit, and despite the result, Palace often looked like the home team, with Milivojević adding: "We have a lot of injuries at the moment to players who would play in our first XI – half of the team to be honest. But the performance today we have to be proud of as we made more than enough chances to win here, a place that is not easy to come."


Hodgson proud of team but rues missed chances

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson rued his side's missed chances in his post-match press conference following the Eagles' 1-0 defeat away at Newcastle United.

Palace lose first game in five despite dominant performance against Newcastle

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson's side can feel disappointed in this afternoon's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United, with the Eagles dominating the 90 minutes at St James' Park.

Hodgson provides Dann injury update ahead of Newcastle kick-off

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson, speaking to Premier League Productions, ahead of today's fast-approaching kick-off against Newcastle United, provided an update on the results of Scott Dann's scan after training...

Two changes to the XI, with three Development squad players on the bench

4 Hours ago

With Roy Hodgson hinting in yesterday’s press conference that Patrick van Aanholt could be in line for his first appearances since going off injured against Bournemouth, the left-back has made the...

