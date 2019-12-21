Milivojević: "We made more than enough chances to win"

Luka Milivojevic captained an injury-hit Palace side through an impressive 90 minutes at St James' Park, in a performance that the midfielder believed was worthy of a minimum of a point for the Eagles.

Speaking post-match, Milivojević said: "Over 90 minutes we played a good game; we performed well. In the second-half they didn’t have a shot at our goal until five minutes at the end.

"In the last minutes you have to be very focussed because they might create something. But most of the time we had possession, we created chances and today we at least deserved a point."

St James' Park is one of the trickier Premier League grounds to visit, and despite the result, Palace often looked like the home team, with Milivojević adding: "We have a lot of injuries at the moment to players who would play in our first XI – half of the team to be honest. But the performance today we have to be proud of as we made more than enough chances to win here, a place that is not easy to come."