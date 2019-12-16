Matchday information for Palace v Brighton at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace host Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park in a 7:45pm kick-off today and if you are attending the match, we highly recommend you read the below information to make the most of your visit. All times are Greenwich Mean Time.

Summary

There is a small handful of tickets remaining - you can buy yours here

Kick-off is 7:45pm

The Fanzone opens from 4:45pm and is selling Baileys hot chocolate and pigs in blankets hot dogs

Home turnstiles open from 6:15 for all general admission areas of the stadium

Opening times across the stadium can be found below

Travelling by public transport is highly recommended

Large bags are not permitted

Selhurst Park's food and drink outlets are cashless – bring your card

Programme sellers now accept cards - grab your copy from vendors in and around the stadium

You must upgrade any junior tickets to adult if an adult intends on using them and supporters are reminded not to buy from touts

Report anti-social behaviour by texting 07507 477 669

Additional information can be found in our home supporters' guide and visiting supporters' guide or you can contact the team

Read on for more…

Arrive early to avoid delays and enjoy great entertainment

Turnstiles for all general admission areas of the stadium open at 6:15. Premium Hospitality guests are welcome from 4:45.

All ticket holders are advised to arrive early at the stadium to accommodate enhanced security checks.

Dependant on their block, ticket holders in the Main Stand can access the Wright & Bright and Glaziers bars and Stanley Stephenson Lounge from 5:15. Upper Holmesdale ticket holders can access the Red & Blue Bar from 5:15.

With additions and renovations made this season, Selhurst Park offers the perfect, improved pre-match experience. We've added draught beer to all stands with 25 new San Miguel taps, three new bars and our Early Bird deal offers a cheeseburger or hot dog plus a beer for £7 until 45 minutes before kick-off.

Stadium opening times

16:45: The Fanzone opens 17:15 Stanley Stephenson, Red & Blue, Wright & Bright and Glaziers open 17:45: The visiting fans’ concourse opens 18:45: All concourses open 18:45: The Family Lounge opens 19:00: The Early Bird offer ends 19:45: Kick-off 21:45: All concourses close 23:00: All lounges close

Ticket information

A small number of tickets are remaining and can be bought by clicking here, by calling 08712 000 071 or in person at the Box Office (open from 9am). Supporters are reminded not to buy from touts.

If you’ve lost your ticket and require a re-print, please visit the Box Office window by Entrance 9.

Visiting supporter (away fans) ticket collections must be picked up from the Box Office window by Gate E4 (corner of Holmesdale Road and Park Road) from 3:45. Home fans can collect from the office by gate E9.

The Fanzone

The Selhurst Park Fanzone is the place to get you in the matchday mood. And with a variety of food, beverages and entertainment available, it is the ultimate destination to begin your pre-match routine.

The Fanzone is directly outside the Main Stand and caters for 500 supporters with a family friendly and fun atmosphere. It opens from 4:45 and is available to Palace and Brighton ticket holders on a first come, first served basis.

Our resident DJ Jay Knox will be playing the latest tunes throughout pre-match, club mascots Pete and Alice will be there to meet supporters, and, as usual, there will be performances from The Crystals.

We will also be selling festive winter-warmers before this match - with Baileys hot chocolate and pigs in blankets hot dogs available in the Fanzone, so arrive early for a great pre-match experience!

Travel

Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport.

The three nearest train stations to the stadium are Selhurst, Thornton Heath and Norwood Junction.

Travelling from central London?

London Victoria – Southern trains go directly to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (40 minutes approx total journey time)

London Bridge – Southern trains go directly to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (30 mins approx total journey time)

London Waterloo – Take any South Western train to Clapham Junction, then a Southern train to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (45 mins approx total journey time)

London Kings Cross – Take the Northern Line to London Bridge, then a Southern train to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (50 mins approx total journey time)

London Euston – Take the Northern Line to London Bridge, then a Southern train to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (50 mins approx total journey time)

London Paddington – Take the Circle Line to London Victoria, then a Southern train to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (60 mins approx total journey time)

Please check the latest travel news, planned engineering works on local trains, and local roadworks/closures before departing for the match.

Parking

There is no public parking at the stadium. There are disabled badge holder parking bays in the Sainsbury’s car park, available on a first come, first served basis.

The Directors' Car Park is permit holders only and will be closing at 6:45. Its entrance can be found via Holmesdale Road.

Drivers may find suitable parking spaces by visiting driveway rental sites - JustPark, Your Parking Space or Primal Parking - at their own risk.

Food & drink

Selhurst Park’s food and drink concourses are cashless – so bring your payment card. Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.

Get into the stadium early (from 6:15) to take advantage of the Early Bird offer of a cheeseburger or hot dog plus a beer for £7 (not available in the away concourses). This offer ends at 7:00.

The full menu can be viewed here and will be available on all public concourses.

Club Shop & Box Office

The main Club Shop and Box Office will be open from 9am until kick-off and then for an hour after full-time.

The Club Store in the Fanzone is open from 4:45 until kick-off, and also opens for an hour after the match.

You can purchase a matchday programme from vendors inside and around the stadium for just £3.50. Vendors take cash but will now also take card. Make sure to grab your copy, which this week includes an exclusive interview with Jeffrey Schlupp.

Safety

Small bags are permitted into the stadium but will be searched. Large bags must be left at the Information Point by Entrance 9 (near the Fanzone), but must be collected 30 minutes after full-time.

No pyrotechnics are permitted inside Selhurst Park. Small umbrellas are permitted but larger ones are not.

Report anti-social behaviour

To report any anti-social behaviour at Selhurst Park, fans should text 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669) with as much relevant information as possible. Or speak to your nearest steward.

Need more information?

Click to read our comprehensive supporters' guide for Palace fans and visiting supporters.

For all customer service enquiries, please get in touch with the team.

Enjoy the Game.