Meyer gives opinion on disallowed goal and new position

James Tomkins said he was hesitant to celebrate after Max Meyer turned home early into Crystal Palace's clash with Southampton today, and now the German midfielder has revealed he also had a feeling that VAR would disallow his effort against the Saints.

Speaking with Palace TV post-match, Palace's No.7 said: "[I was] very disappointed. I had a feeling when I scored the goal that the referee would check and, yeah, it needed two minutes and I knew he’d take the goal away. I’m frustrated."

Discussing his new role on the right of Palace's midfield in the heat of an injury crisis, Meyer said that while he was not used to occupying such a position, he is determined to work hard for the team and perform to his utmost wherever he plays.

He said: "[It's] unusual for me. It’s the first time I’ve played on the right-wing. I’ve never played there before and I tried to give my best for the team. I know it’s not my favourite position but I tried to give my best and I think four points from two games is good for us."

Then focusing on the injuries surround him in the Palace squad and the subsequent strain that places on any fit players, Meyer said: "It’s very hard for me because I didn’t play the games before: the last two or three months I didn’t play. And then two games in three days was very tough for me and I need to recover for the next game now.

"It’s very tough for everyone. Other countries, everyone has a winter break and we play in that short time many games. It’s hard for the head and hard for the legs and we need to recover for the next game."

To hear from Meyer, Tomkins and Roy Hodgson and watch full highlights for free, just head over to Palace TV. To do so, either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app.