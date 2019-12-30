Skip to site footer
Decade's best: Palace storm the Emirates - 2019

1 Hour ago

When Crystal Palace travelled north of the Thames in April 2019, Arsenal had won at home for 10 straight matches and were aggressively pushing for a top-four spot to secure themselves a return to the coveted Champions League.

Conversely, the Eagles were seeking to ensure their Premier League survival and needed just one win to tip them over the 40 points mark. Their visit to the Emirates was not the game they were supposed to earn it.

When Christian Benteke netted 17-minutes into the game, however, Roy Hodgson's men appeared to threaten a truly eye-catching victory.

The Eagles looked forceful and competitive throughout 90 minutes against the Gunners, so when Mesut Ozil bagged an equaliser, the south Londoners deserved to regain the lead through Wilfried Zaha and then strengthen their hand via James McArthur.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted Arsenal's second and the watching Palace faithful were made to wince through 15 tense closing minutes, but Hodgson's men held on emphatically.

Securing safety in fashion is the best way to do it, but is Palace's triumph at the Emirates the club's greatest moment of the last decade? Or does something else edge it out? Vote below!

 

 

