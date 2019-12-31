Skip to site footer
Decade's best: Palace record historic Old Trafford triumph - 2019

1 Hour ago

The 20th and final event from our Moment of the Decade poll saw Crystal Palace record a historic victory right at the start of the 2019/20 season.

The Eagles travelled to Old Trafford on a sun-dappled afternoon having not earned a league victory there in 30 years.

With the Theatre of Dreams becoming something of a gallows for the Eagles, fans will have journeyed north with little expectation of success.

But Palace had recorded a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford the year before and, of course, Darren Ambrose fired the club to victory in the League Cup eight years earlier. So there was some hope.

When Jordan Ayew netted shortly after the half hour mark in August this year, that hope intensified and, by 88 minutes, the Eagles still held the lead. A minute later, Daniel James curled home an equaliser and Palace's hopes of a heroic victory were dashed.

Then, Patrick van Aanholt thudded home a loose Wilfried Zaha ball and the visiting support could go into raptures after watching Palace record a truly landmark result

It's arguably the greatest win of this season and earns itself a place in Palace history for the setting alone, but is the Eagles' triumph at Old Trafford the club's greatest moment of the last decade? Or does something else edge it out? You've only got today left before we announce your Moment of the Decade, so vote below!

 

 

