2014: Palace defeat Terry's Blues

Our opening Moment of the Decade from Palace's current Premier League spell comes from the first of five consecutive victories at the tail end of the 2013/14 campaign.

Chelsea travelled to Selhurst Park as keen title contenders - sitting top of the league by a point with a single game in hand. Their opponents for the afternoon would be a Palace side who had collected two points from their most recent five matches and were just two places outside the relegation zone.

But the ensuing performances of the Eagles and the Blues suggested otherwise, with Palace looking alert and energised compared with Chelsea's apathy and lack of focus.

A half-time switch saw Oscar replace David Luiz but Chelsea could not hold Palace off early into the second-half. Joel Ward posted a smart cross into the box and, under pressure from Joe Ledley, Chelsea captain John Terry headed into his own net, sending Selhurst Park into elation.

An enthralling final half an hour ensued, but neither side managed to hurt the other, and Palace claimed their first 'giant-killing' of their Premier League return.

