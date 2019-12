For any Crystal Palace supporters travelling to Newcastle for the 15:00 kick-off on Saturday 21st are asked to be aware the last train back to London is at 18:36.

There are direct services at 16:59, 17:27 and 18:29 from Newcastle to London King's Cross on LNER.

The walk from St James' Park to Newcastle station is a little over 10 minutes.

Please also be aware that the local Metro system will not be running due to industrial action. Local buses are, however, in operation.