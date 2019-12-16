WATCH: 'Not Bullseye' Palace TV's Christmas Special

The festive season has started off extremely well for the Eagles with seven points and three clean sheets in a week. Roy Hodgson rewarded the team for their performances with Monday and Tuesday off this week to recover from the demands of an away trip to Burnley, playing for 70-minutes against Bournemouth with 10-men and a physical battle against relegation-threatened Watford.

Given the time of the year, a few of the squad opted to spend their time off by ticking a few Christmas presents off the list for their nearest and dearest. However, when Palace TV's J̶i̶m̶ ̶B̶o̶w̶e̶n Chris Grierson caught wind that Vicente Guaita, Stephen Henderson and Wayne Hennessey would be present-shopping at the Selhurst Park Club Shop, it seemed like the perfect time to debut 'Not Bullseye'.

The iconic gameshow, which first aired in 1981, was given a red and blue makeover, with the three 'keepers - who were all reppin' their Palace-themed Christmas jumpers - tasked with competing in three different rounds: questions on their teammates, a supermarket style sweep to locate items in the Club Shop and finally a good old-fashioned game of darts.

Highlights from the episode include Hennessey going too early in Round Two for an Eagles training top and Palace announcing a new signing halfway through: Shaun Henderson. Yes, Shaun.

The hilarious Christmas-themed special can be viewed below - it's well worth a watch just to hear the show's theme tune. Oh, and Chris' awful 'Not Jim Bowen' impression.

