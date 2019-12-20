Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Watch Hodgson's pre-Newcastle press conference live today at 13:00 GMT

Just now

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-Newcastle United press conference today at 13:00 GMT and you can watch what he has to say live for free.

The Palace manager will likely address team news, the opposition and any other events from throughout the week, including the recent situation with injuries to the side's defence.

To watch the full press conference's broadcast section and find out what Hodgson has to say live for free, simply click 'Palace TV' on the official Palace app.

If you're wanting to download the Palace app for free - which includes breaking news, easy access to videos, a match centre and much more - click here now.

Alternatively, to view on desktop, just head to Palace TV and sign-in to your account.

If you can't catch the press conference, don't worry, we will share all of the key news on cpfc.co.uk and the official app and our official Twitter will keep you updated by-the-minute.

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Fixture News

New kick-off times for Everton and Brighton away matches

1 Hour ago

Kick-off times for Crystal Palace's away matches with Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion have moved to 12:30 for each day.

Read full article

Club News

WATCH: Sakho & Benteke deliver donations to local food bank

1 Hour ago

Mamadou Sakho and Christian Benteke visited the Brixton & Norwood Food Bank on Tuesday, to deliver donations from club staff and players ahead of the festive season. The food bank is expecting to...

Read full article

Memberships

Junior Members meet first-team stars at Christmas parties

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Junior Members met players from the first-team over two Christmas parties at Selhurst Park recently, where they enjoyed a Christmas dinner, games, and an exclusive press conference with...

Read full article

Club News

Information for fans travelling to Newcastle by train

2 Hours ago

For any Crystal Palace supporters travelling to Newcastle for the 15:00 kick-off on Saturday 21st are asked to be aware the last train back to London is at 18:36.

Read full article

Read Next...

First Team

Hodgson explains extent of Riedewald, Cahill and Townsend injuries

17 December 2019

Speaking in his post-Brighton press conference after a "Wonderful, gutsy, resilient, determined performance with absolute character," Roy Hodgson explained the extent of recent injuries to several...

Read full article

First Team

Guaita earns third eToro Man of the Match from four games

17 December 2019

Vicente Guaita has been named eToro Man of the Match for the third time in four games after pulling off a string of saves against Brighton & Hove Albion last night.

Read full article

First Team

Watch free highlights of Palace's Brighton clash now

17 December 2019

Crystal Palace fought their way back from a tough 0-1 scoreline at Selhurst Park to record a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to a fierce Wilfried Zaha goal, and you can watch free highlights...

Read full article

First Team

Zaha reflects on 'big day' following point-earning goal

16 December 2019

Wilfried Zaha secured Crystal Palace a point this evening at Selhurst Park, netting a fierce goal which pulled the Eagles level after a tough 75 minutes of football.

Read full article

View more