Find the ultimate gift for any Palace fan this Christmas

The big day is fast approaching and time is running out to grab the perfect gift for all the Palace fans in your life this Christmas. Below, we've highlighted some of the top presents for Eagles regardless of who they are.

For him

Retro shirts

Our range of retro shirts are the ultimate gift to help roll back the years for your father this Christmas, with kits from Johnny Byrne's 1960 claret and blue classic up to David Hopkin's iconic, collared shirt from 1997. We have jerseys from a range of campaigns from the in-between years, too, so you can find *that* design Dad's always loved.

Golf kit

You might not be a fan, but we're sure you know someone who is. Now, with our range of Palace-branded golf kit, Eagles can sport their colours on the courses. We've got golf balls, tees, gloves and more. Check them out here!

Aftershave gift set

Whether it's more of a gift to yourself or someone else, help them stay fresh this Christmas with our Palace aftershave gift set. For big nights out, the office Christmas party or even Palace matchdays, this is the perfect gift for any grandad, dad, brother, son or friend.

Our aftershave set comes with a 100ml bottle of aftershave and 200ml bottle of shower gel at just £24.99. Buy it here!

For her

Rose gold Sekonda watch

This stylish, branded watch is a real treat for any Palace supporting woman this Christmas. Rose gold and blue, the elegant wrist piece is a great addition to any outfit and subtly sports the iconic Palace crest for matchdays and those flashy mornings at work after a big win. Furthermore, you will receive this gift in a stylish presentation box - making it the perfect indulgence for a loved one this Christmas.

Palace leather purse

Another stylish addition to any look this winter, this real leather purse is a sophisticated and practical gift for any Eagle. Check it out here!

Range of women's clothing

Help them battle the cold as the weather plummets inside Selhurst Park and check out our range of winter clothing. From leggings to jackets, sweatpants to sweatshirts, we have a selection of great Palace clothing exclusively for women. Of course, there is also our freshly designed ranges so you can sport the club on the terraces, pitch and at home.

For youngsters

Palace Top Trumps

Just when you thought these iconic cards couldn't get any better... Put a smile on their face for months to come with this great collection of Palace icons, including stats and ratings to provide all the family with a great way to spend time over Christmas.

Soft toys

We have a collection of soft toys for young Palace fans wanting a new toy or cuddly friend. From Pete and Alice the Eagle to a red and blue T-Rex, we've got something for every young south Londoner's stocking!

Brxlz Selhurst Park Stadium

This fantastic gift allows youngsters to bring Selhurst Park home! Junior Eagles can build their very own stadium in incredible detail, piecing together the iconic Holmesdale Road Stand and the pitch which has hosted some of the most iconic moments in the club's history. Take a look at it here!

For everyone

2019/20 home shirt

It's the essential present for any Palace fan: the latest home shirt. You can sport the club's iconic colours with one of the league's classiest kits on the terraces, street and pitches in true style. There can be no better present to unwrap on Christmas morning for any Palace fan - so make their day by clicking here!

Training wear

Tired of your brother's old tracksuit for winter training sessions? Refresh your stock with our range of official Palace training kit and look the part for your work five-a-sides. Our stylish warm-up t-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts and training pants are all sported by the Eagles pre-match.

The official Palace calendar

A Christmas staple every year, why break with tradition this time around? The official Palace calendar is the perfect way to kick-off a stocking and the New Year. Buy yours here!