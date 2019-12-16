Skip to site footer
Team news: Three changes and one Development first in Palace squad

16 December 2019

Crystal Palace have made three changes to the squad which faced Watford last Saturday for this evening's game against Brighton & Hove Albion, with a handful of injuries affecting the lineup.

Roy Hodgson has opted to field Jairo Riedewald, Scott Dann and Christian Benteke in place of the injured Jeffrey Schlupp, Gary Cahill and Andros Townsend.

Riedewald earns his first league start for the Eagles since a 0-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in February 2018.

On the bench, two Development defenders have received the nod - with Sam Woods named and Tyrick Mitchell earning his first call-up to a competitive, senior squad. Mitchell has recently returned from an injury sustained in pre-season and plays at left-back.

Brighton have made two changes to the starting XI which drew with Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday, bringing in Yves Bissouma and Martin Montoya for Dale Stephens and Steven Alzate, the former of which is not in the squad due to suspension after receiving five yellow cards so far this season.

Palace: Guaita, Riedewald, Tomkins, Dann, Kelly, McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Woods, Mitchell, McCarthy, Meyer, Camarasa, Wickham.

Brighton: Ryan, Burn, Dunk, Webster, Bissouma, Montoya, Mooy, Propper, Trossard, Maupay, Gross. 

Subs: Button, Duffy, Bernardo, Jahanbakhsh, Schelotto, Alzate, Murray.

Read Next...

First Team

Hodgson explains extent of Riedewald, Cahill and Townsend injuries

17 December 2019

Speaking in his post-Brighton press conference after a "Wonderful, gutsy, resilient, determined performance with absolute character," Roy Hodgson explained the extent of recent injuries to several...

Read full article

First Team

Guaita earns third eToro Man of the Match from four games

17 December 2019

Vicente Guaita has been named eToro Man of the Match for the third time in four games after pulling off a string of saves against Brighton & Hove Albion last night.

Read full article

First Team

Watch free highlights of Palace's Brighton clash now

17 December 2019

Crystal Palace fought their way back from a tough 0-1 scoreline at Selhurst Park to record a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to a fierce Wilfried Zaha goal, and you can watch free highlights...

Read full article

First Team

Zaha reflects on 'big day' following point-earning goal

16 December 2019

Wilfried Zaha secured Crystal Palace a point this evening at Selhurst Park, netting a fierce goal which pulled the Eagles level after a tough 75 minutes of football.

Read full article

View more