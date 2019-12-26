Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Team news: Hodgson names two changes to starting XI

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has named two changes to the side which kicked-off against Newcastle United on Saturday, with Mamadou Sakho returning from suspension and Max Meyer also making the starting XI.

Sakho replaces James McCarthy in the lineup, with Cheikhou Kouyate returning to the centre-midfield position after playing as a centre-back against the Magpies.

Meyer takes the spot of Christian Benteke, who is not in the matchday 18.

The bench sees Victor Camarasa enter the squad having been unwell before the Newcastle match and Development players Sam Woods and Brandon Pierrick have earned another call-up.

West Ham have also made two changes to their starting XI since their last match, a 1-0 win over Southampton. Suffering with injuries to their goalkeepers of late, shot stopper Roberto replaces David Martin and 19-year-old Joseph Anang takes the back-up spot on the bench.

In defence, Ryan Fredericks is unavailable having collected five yellow cards this campaign and so seasoned fullback Pablo Zabaleta takes his place.

The Hammers are also boosted by the returns of Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini. The pair had both been unavailable for the Saints clash but are named as substitutes today.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Sakho, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, Kouyate, Meyer, McArthur, Milivojevic, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Woods, Riedewald, McCarthy, Camarasa, Pierrick, Wickham.

West Ham: Roberto, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Fornals, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Haller, Antonio.

Subs: Anang, Diop, Masuaku, Sanchez, Anderson, Lanzini, Ajeti.

Derby tickets.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Club News

Watch Palace v West Ham live today on Amazon Prime free trial

17 Hours ago

UK based supporters wishing to watch today's Boxing Day clash between Crystal Palace and West Ham United (15:00 GMT kick-off) can do so on Amazon Prime, as part of a free trial of the service.

Read full article

Club News

Matchday information for Palace's Boxing Day clash with West Ham

25 December 2019

Crystal Palace host West Ham at Selhurst Park in a 15:00 kick-off today (Thursday 26th) and if you are attending the match, we highly recommend you read the below information to make the most of your...

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Palace seek late Christmas present v West Ham

24 December 2019

So, Christmas Day will have passed and the country will have slowed down for the festive period come Thursday. But for the respective Crystal Palace and West Ham United squads, work will have just...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson updates on injury timescales and praises 'exceptional' cover

24 December 2019

Roy Hodgson has provided an update on the injury status of his sidelined players, revealing that Victor Camarasa was unwell last Saturday before the Newcastle United match and discussing in general...

Read full article

View more