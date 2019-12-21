Skip to site footer
Two changes to the XI, with three Development squad players on the bench

4 Hours ago

With Roy Hodgson hinting in yesterday’s press conference that Patrick van Aanholt could be in line for his first appearances since going off injured against Bournemouth, the left-back has made the starting XI for today’s Newcastle United clash.

Jaïro Riedewald moves to the bench in place of his returning fellow countryman, having come off at half-time against Brighton & Hove Albion with a knock.

Scott Dann’s scan post-training yesterday means the centre-back isn’t passed fit for the matchday squad, with Cheikhou Kouyaté dropping in at centre-back – a position he plays for his national team – with James McCarthy coming into the midfield alongside James McArthur and Luka Milivojević.

Much like the Brighton game, Hodgson’s bench is made up of several Development squad players with Brandon Pierrick making his first senior team matchday squad, with James Daly – who can play upfront or at left-back - also making the 18.

The Magpies have made three changes to the side that lost last time out against Burnley with Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey and Florian Lejeune coming in for Sean Longstaff, Christian Atsu and Jetro Willems.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Kouyate, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, McArthur, Milivojevic, Zaha, Benteke, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Woods, Daly, Pierrick, Riedewald, Meyer, Wickham.

Newcastle: Dúbravka, Dummett, Fernández, Schär, Manquillo, Joelinton, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Lejeune, Carroll.

Subs: Darlow, Gayle, Krafth, Yedlin, M.Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Atsu.


Milivojević: "We made more than enough chances to win"

Just now

Luka Milivojevic captained an injury-hit Palace side through an impressive 90 minutes at St James' Park, in a performance that the midfielder believed was worthy of a minimum of a point for the...

Hodgson proud of team but rues missed chances

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson rued his side's missed chances in his post-match press conference following the Eagles' 1-0 defeat away at Newcastle United.

Palace lose first game in five despite dominant performance against Newcastle

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson's side can feel disappointed in this afternoon's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United, with the Eagles dominating the 90 minutes at St James' Park.

Hodgson provides Dann injury update ahead of Newcastle kick-off

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson, speaking to Premier League Productions, ahead of today's fast-approaching kick-off against Newcastle United, provided an update on the results of Scott Dann's scan after training...

