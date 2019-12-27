Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Guaita discusses battle for No.1 goalkeeping spot

3 Hours ago

Speaking with Premier League Productions shortly before Christmas, Vicente Guaita gave an interview where he spoke about his year-and-a-bit living in south London and how he had to work to earn his current place as first choice between the sticks.

Collecting a raft of Man of the Match awards this season, Guaita has endeared himself to the Palace faithful with a series of fine performances over his 41 games as an Eagle.

But when he first arrived in south London from Getafe, the shot stopper had to work hard to secure a starting berth in the team and, of course, to ensure his performance levels remain so high.

Asked about the difference and changes between now and his lengthy time in Spain, he said: "For me, it’s good, it’s the same. My performance when I arrived here, the manager needed me to stay on the bench for the first games because another mate is No.1 - Wayne Hennessey.

"Me, it’s important I stay training, I stay training because another goalkeeper is playing. It means, okay, more work, more strong work. Because when I start, I want all the games to play. For me, it’s the same in Spain, in here [England]. Here, it’s better. There’s more control in the Premier League but I want more years in England."

And asked how happy he is to be playing for Palace and living in the English capital, Guaita gave a positive review, saying: "I’m a lot happy. Me and my family always speak the same - [we’re] happy here, happy in England and happy at Crystal Palace. I think a lot of years for me is good."

You can watch the full interview with Guaita now by heading over to Palace TV. To do so, either click here or 'Palace TV' in the official club app.

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Club News

Decade's best: Palace 3-2 Brighton & Hove Albion - 2018

4 Hours ago

The third and final Palace victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on our Moments of the Decade poll, this triumph over the Seagulls comes from a dramatic first-half in Selhurst Park.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Eagles and Saints face in-form clash for decade’s final match

4 Hours ago

Both Crystal Palace and Southampton are ending the decade after a fine run of results, with the pair of in-form teams set to face-off in their final clash of the 2010s.

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson 'impressed' by Southampton and admires Danny Ings

8 Hours ago

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to Southampton, Roy Hodgson said he is 'impressed' with the Saints and drew upon his experience managing Danny Ings to praise...

Read full article

Club News

6 facts you didn't know about Southampton in the Premier League

8 Hours ago

Ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to Southampton for their final match of 2019, check out these top facts about the Saints' time in the Premier League.

Read full article

View more