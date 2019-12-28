Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Choose your eToro MOTM from Southampton battle

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace earned themselves a point this afternoon with a fine performance against Southampton, securing a 1-1 draw via a powerful James Tomkins header.

The Eagles had to fight from kick-off, but looked bright when linking-up on the counter. Jairo Riedewald earned a start and performed notably well along the left with James McArthur and Wilfried Zaha.

Jordan Ayew, as ever, battled going forwards and backwards and James McCarthy enjoyed a strong 90 minutes in midfield.

At the back, Vicente Guaita pulled off a string of astonishing saves barely minutes apart to hold off a gung-ho Saints side.

But who earns the eToro Man of the Match award is down to you! Vote below, and we'll announce the result on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels.

To view all of the players who featured against the Saints, please scroll down the list.

 

Derby tickets.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

First Team

Hodgson reflects on ‘wondrous’ year

1 Hour ago

Speaking following Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw with Southampton this afternoon, Eagles manager Roy Hodgson reflected on a ‘wondrous’ 2019 that has seen the club push from near the relegation zone to...

Read full article

Club News

Vote for your ManBetX December Player of the Month

1 Hour ago

December has been a hectic month for Crystal Palace, with the south Londoners cramming six matches into 26 days.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Eagles and Saints locked in tense clash

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace battled with a confident Southampton side to fight their way to a draw on the south coast this afternoon in a tense game that saw two teams go toe-to-toe with zeal.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson names two changes to starting lineup for Southampton

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has made two changes to the starting XI which kicked-off against Watford on Boxing Day for Crystal Palace's clash with Southampton today, handing starts to Jairo Riedewald and James...

Read full article

View more