Watch Palace v West Ham live today on Amazon Prime free trial

UK based supporters wishing to watch today's Boxing Day clash between Crystal Palace and West Ham United (15:00 GMT kick-off) can do so on Amazon Prime, as part of a free trial of the service.
Tickets are still available via the club's Box Office at Selhurst Park, but if you can’t make it to South London today, the fixture will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime in the UK.
Existing Amazon Prime customers can watch the game included within their package, whereas new customers can join Amazon Prime on a 30-day free trial.
Start your 30-day free trial or sign in to Amazon Prime to watch, by clicking here.
Please note – you will be entering into a contract with Amazon Prime, so please read their T&Cs associated with the product. As an Amazon Associate, CPFC earns from qualifying purchases.
Other ways to follow
- There are still a few tickets left – with supporters able to purchase at the club’s Box Office at Selhurst Park, or online (via eticket)
- Listen to Palace Audio Commentary (provided via BBC Radio London) for £1.49, worldwide. You can listen on the Official Palace app or via eagles.cpfc.co.uk
- Regular updates on Twitter @cpfc, or text-commentary on the Official Palace app’s Match Centre. Download our app for free here!
- For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here. And if you're wondering where the nearest official fan club is to you, click here to find out.
- Highlights will be available free of charge on Palace TV from midnight.