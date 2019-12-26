Skip to site footer
Watch Palace v West Ham live today on Amazon Prime free trial

UK based supporters wishing to watch today's Boxing Day clash between Crystal Palace and West Ham United (15:00 GMT kick-off) can do so on Amazon Prime, as part of a free trial of the service.

Tickets are still available via the club's Box Office at Selhurst Park, but if you can’t make it to South London today, the fixture will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime in the UK.

Existing Amazon Prime customers can watch the game included within their package, whereas new customers can join Amazon Prime on a 30-day free trial.

After the trial period, it costs £7.99 per month, or £79 for the year, and you can cancel anytime.

Start your 30-day free trial or sign in to Amazon Prime to watch, by clicking here.

Please note – you will be entering into a contract with Amazon Prime, so please read their T&Cs associated with the product. As an Amazon Associate, CPFC earns from qualifying purchases.

