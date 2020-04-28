Skip to site footer
Townsend provides key advice on maintaining mental wellbeing

5 Hours ago

Andros Townsend spoke with the Premier League to provide advice and support to those concerned about their mental wellbeing, particularly during such a challenging time as now.

Here's what the Palace winger had to say.

"The best advice I can give anybody who may be struggling with mental health would definitely be just to speak to somebody, anybody. It doesn't have to be a professional, it can be a family member, a partner, a friend, a colleague. Anybody. Anybody you can speak to, anyone who will listen to you.

"Speak to someone so you can get your problems off your chest and they're not bubbling up inside you and not festering, making things 10 times worse. That's what I've found from personal experience, definitely. Speaking has helped me no end.

"It feels like a massive weight has been lifted from your shoulders. It feels like the expression 'you're carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders' when you have problems. Speaking to someone removes that massive weight, for sure.

"The toughest thing you can do is to speak to somebody and open up to somebody and let them know you have problems and let them know you're vulnerable. Probably the toughest thing I found.

"You always want people to think you're indestructible and you're a strong, hard person with not a care in the world and don't have any problems at all. Taking the step to speaking to someone and breaking down those barriers is not only the toughest thing to do but the best thing to do."

You can hear more from Andros and find more tips on maintaining positive mental health in the video below.

READ NEXT: Tips for maintaining your mental health during self-isolation and social distancing

