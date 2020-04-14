Skip to site footer
Quizzes

Do you know Palace's top 10 Premier League goalscorers?

Just now

Crystal Palace are in their 11th season of Premier League football, having notched seven of those campaigns in the last seven years.

But how well do you know the club's Premier League pushes? Test yourself below to see if you can name each of Palace's top 10 Premier League goalscorers!

Every one of the 10 players below are well-known names over the last few decades, and only two of them come before the Eagles pre-2013 Premier League efforts. So this shouldn't be too hard.

You've got five minutes - good luck!

