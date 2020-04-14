Do you know Palace's top 10 Premier League goalscorers?

Crystal Palace are in their 11th season of Premier League football, having notched seven of those campaigns in the last seven years.

But how well do you know the club's Premier League pushes? Test yourself below to see if you can name each of Palace's top 10 Premier League goalscorers!

Every one of the 10 players below are well-known names over the last few decades, and only two of them come before the Eagles pre-2013 Premier League efforts. So this shouldn't be too hard.

You've got five minutes - good luck!

If you're experiencing problems with the quiz software in the app, then click here to be directed to the website page.