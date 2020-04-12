Join the virtual Palace Easter Egg Hunt to win great prizes!

It’s Easter Sunday and, while we may not be able to celebrate as normal, there’s no excuse to not enjoy an Easter egg hunt!

Today (Sunday, 12th April), you and any Palace-mad youngsters can join in with our virtual Palace Easter Egg Hunt and be in with the chance of winning great prizes!

The rules are simple: We’ve hidden eight clues across the cpfc.co.uk website for you to find, with the first clue below. Each clue will lead you to another page and another clue, and, after finding all eight clues, you’ll be taken to a hidden page where you’ll be entered into a draw to win a selection of Palace board games by filling out your details.

If you are under-16 you must have the permission of a parent or guardian to enter.

If you’ve been paying attention to everything Palace recently, you shouldn’t find this too hard, but only the keenest Eagles will reach the final page!

Everything you need to find is hidden across the cpfc.co.uk website – so get started now! Your first clue is below (in the banner)…

App users, please click here to be taken to the club’s official website, where you can begin the hunt.

Good luck!

To view T&Cs for this competition, click here now.