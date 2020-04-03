Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Join Patrick van Aanholt for live Q&A at 13:00 BST today

3 Hours ago

Last week we put your questions to Wilfried Zaha live on Instagram and now it's the turn of Patrick van Aanholt to be asked about his favourite Palace moments, what he had for breakfast and everything in between.

At 13:00 BST today, Van Aanholt will be going live on the club's official Instagram account alongside Palace TV's, Chris Grierson, where the pair will no doubt be spending a fair amount of time reminsicing about this season's late strike against Manchester United.

For a chance of having your question put to the left-back, tweet the club's official Twitter account before the Netherlands international takes over on Instagram.

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

When Palace beat wine-swilling Serie A champions Inter Milan

20 Hours ago

Inter Milan were high on their status as Serie A champions, viewed as world-beaters after roaring success in the 1960s and their league season had ended with a 23-game unbeaten run when they took on...

Read full article

Club News

Dean Gordon: "They all counted for Shearer and Lineker so why not me?!”

1 April 2020

“It was funny,” Dean Gordon begins to detail how Crystal Palace brought the lad - who went to school in Thornton Heath and grew up in Norbury - across from White Hart Lane.

Read full article

Club News

When Selhurst Park hosted England's grandest prank

1 April 2020

In its near-100 years of existence, Selhurst Park has hosted quite a collection of the weird and the wonderful.

Read full article

Club News

New iconic Palace seasons available to enjoy re-living

31 March 2020

Palace TV have re-launched gripping season reviews from seven of the most significant campaigns in the club's recent history, and you can watch each of them now all while supporting Palace for Life...

Read full article

View more