Join Patrick van Aanholt for live Q&A at 13:00 BST today

Last week we put your questions to Wilfried Zaha live on Instagram and now it's the turn of Patrick van Aanholt to be asked about his favourite Palace moments, what he had for breakfast and everything in between.

At 13:00 BST today, Van Aanholt will be going live on the club's official Instagram account alongside Palace TV's, Chris Grierson, where the pair will no doubt be spending a fair amount of time reminsicing about this season's late strike against Manchester United.

For a chance of having your question put to the left-back, tweet the club's official Twitter account before the Netherlands international takes over on Instagram.