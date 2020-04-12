Skip to site footer
Kelly offers guide to forming a working centre-back partnership

2 Hours ago

In every edition of the official Palace programme, first-team players provide advice for young fans on how to improve their football in the specific area of the game they're skilled at.

From Jamie Carragher at Liverpool to Gary Cahill and Mamadou Sakho at Crystal Palace, to name just three, Martin Kelly has played alongside some of the finest central defenders. Here, the Eagles player offers advice on how to form a centre-back partnership.

"Someone takes the lead. Usually, you’d see your partner’s attributes and what they’re not good so at and you mould your strengths around their bad attributes.

"Always constantly talk during the game, you need feedback between each other because you’re constantly looking over both shoulders. There are five centre-backs to choose from in our squad so you get a bond every day.

"You know who’s good at what and you should know what you’re doing when you’re partnered with who. It’s all about practice with your centre-back partner. Make sure you’re both on the same wavelength."

