Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Van Aanholt reveals European giants he supported growing up

3 Hours ago

In a live Q&A on the club's official Instagram, Patrick van Aanholt chatted about how he's finding his time without competitive football, his ultimate Dutch five-a-side and revealed the team he supported when growing up.

Here's a taste of what PvA spoke about...

Favourite team as a child?

"When I was younger I supported Barcelona. Ajax or PSV [if picking Dutch sides], both, but I always supported Barcelona, I don’t know why. They produced some [Dutch] players, to be fair. Growing up, I didn't have an idol. But when I went to Chelsea I had Ashley Cole in front of me so I looked up to him a lot."

Do you enjoy driving through puddles to soak Sky Sports reporter, Michael Bridge? 

"[Laughing] We're going through that again! I’ve apologised, it won’t happen again. I didn’t see him. It was not planned!"

The best winger you've ever come up against?

"Raheem Sterling. I like playing against Raheem Sterling. If he plays on the right, he's not cutting inside because he's right footed - he's quick and he's sharp. I like playing against people like that."

Ultimate Dutch five-a-side team

GK: Kenneth Vermeer

DF: Nathan Ake

DF: Patrick van Aanholt

MF: Memphis Depay

MF: Frenkie de Jong

What's the best atmosphere you've played in at Palace?

"Every game. I haven't had one bad atmosphere from the Palace games, not one game since I've been here."

Oct top 06.51 Van Aanholt West Ham.jpg

What are your celebrations about?

"The heart is for my wife. The other one is me and my kids love Black Panther - that’s the sign when they greet each other in the film. That's why my celebration is that. My kids come to every home game. I’ve got a box, so my wife and kids sit in the box and watch."

What position would you play if it wasn't left-back?

"I don't mind midfield, you know, popping the ball about. I don't mind popping the ball in midfield - but in midfield you run more than left-back. Macca and Luka run a lot!"

READ NEXT: Zaha reveals which former players he'd love to link up with again

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

First Team

Cahill and Pierrick reveal alternative career paths

31 March 2020

In a press conference with a twist, Gary Cahill and Brandon Pierrick fielded questions from Crystal Palace Junior Members on a range of topics, including what jobs they'd enter if they weren't...

Read full article

First Team

Portrait of an Icon: Zaha's hero's journey into Crystal Palace history

29 March 2020

In literature, the ‘hero’s journey’ is a template for stories that involves a hero at their core. Abridging, it outlines that the hero must begin an adventure, triumph over adversity and, crucially,...

Read full article

First Team

Townsend's City screamer on edge of new Premier League accolade

28 March 2020

Andros Townsend's screamer against Manchester City in December 2018 is on the edge of winning the Premier League's best ever first-time volley vote.

Read full article

First Team

Portrait of an Icon: Football meets Wilfried Zaha

28 March 2020

The sound of Wembley stadium was deafening around 5:30pm on 27th May, 2013. Amongst the streaming colour and the buzzing din of jubilant fans, Jonny Williams sought out Wilfried Zaha, his friend of...

Read full article

View more