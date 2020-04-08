Join the official Palace pub quiz tomorrow at 19:30 BST!

It's time to drop those lunchtime work quizzes, bin the sudoku booklet and brush up on your Crystal Palace knowledge: the official Palace pub quiz lands tomorrow.

Play alone or with/against friends from 19:30 BST on our Facebook and YouTube channels or Palace TV and see how you fare in our 40-question red and blue quiz!

Hosted by Palace TV's Chris Grierson, this quiz covers eight rounds and includes a little support from some well known faces...

There are questions on the current season, the manager, Palace history, picture rounds and more - so don't miss the ultimate chance to prove yourself as a bona fide Eagles aficionado!

Simply tune-in on Facebook, YouTube or Palace TV tomorrow (Thursday, 9th April) before 19:30 and enjoy! Make sure to let us know how you get on via social media.