Name the 11 goalscorers from Palace's 04/05 season

3 Hours ago

There were 11 different goalscorers in the Premier League for Crystal Palace during the 2004/05 season. The club's last season in the top flight before this glorious period we find ourselves in: the seventh consecutive season in the Premier League.

The 2004/05 campaign was, of course, the season that Andy Johnson did Andy Johnson things and ended the season as the league's second-highest scorer - just four behind Arsenal's Thierry Henry. 

So that's your first one but can you name the trickier-to-get 10? You've got four minutes to do so. 

If you're experiencing problems with the quiz software in the app, then click here to be directed to the website page.


