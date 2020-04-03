Skip to site footer
Quiz: Dean Gordon's Crystal Palace debut XI

3 Hours ago

Dean Gordon was a near ever-present for Crystal Palace during the '90s, from making his debut aged 18 to scoring a hat-trick from defence to being at Wembley for "Hopkin looking to curl one!"

The second-leg of Palace’s 6-1 win over Hartlepool United in the Rumbelows League Cup was when Gordon made his Eagles bow, coming on in the 50th minute for a future England manager.

Dean Gordon talks Gareth Southgate, Crystal Palace, Terry Venables and Middlesbrough

1 April 2020

Can you remember the XI who started that game, though? Here's another clue: someone scored their 100th Palace goal that night.

