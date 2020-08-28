Could Eze feature and how to watch Palace v Charlton LIVE tomorrow

Skip to site footer
Crystal Palace face Charlton Athletic tomorrow (Saturday, 29th August at 14:00 BST) in their second pre-season friendly, and all eyes will be on whether today's signing Eberechi Eze receives a spot alongside in his new teammates in the Palace squad.

Palace TV will be broadcasting this fixture live, with full details on how to watch below. 

The club can confirm that Eze is in contention to play, as he is fit and ready for selection. Another man fans may want to look out for is Jonny Williams, with the Palace Academy graduate having joined Charlton in January last year. However, with a call-up to the Wales squad for fixtures in early September, it remains to be seen whether Williams will feature against his former club.

In tomorrow's friendly south London derby, the Palace squad could be replete with local talent - adding Greenwich-born Eze's name to the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Sam Woods, Malachi Boateng, Brandon Pierrick and John-Kymani Gordon.

Purchase a pay-per-view pass to watch Palace v Charlton LIVE

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the Charlton match. For £5, this pass can be purchased from 10:00 BST on Saturday morning, and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To do so, head over to Palace TV on Saturday by clicking here, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account, purchase your pass for £5 and enjoy the pre-match show from 13:15 BST.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app, you will be redirected to a payment page, before returning to the app.

Prior to payment, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid and cannot view on Saturday afternoon, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

Kit 20-21 Eze.jpg


