Crystal Palace return to training for the '20/21 season

Crystal Palace closed out their 2019/20 season just 22 days ago against Tottenham Hotspur. However, with the majorly altered 2020/21 schedule, the Eagles returned for pre-season training today.

The Training Ground was still under strict COVID-19 protocols, including the players and staff parking at Kent Cricket's training ground due to the increased capacity that the venue's car park offers to aid social distancing.

With today's announcement regarding the behind-closed-doors friendly against Brøndby IF less than three weeks away - and further pre-season announcements to be made in the coming days - Roy Hodgson and his squad got straight back to work.

Today's session included recent summer signing Nathan Ferguson and the group also welcomed back Connor Wickham and Jaroslaw Jach from their respective loan spells. Furthermore, several Development squad talents such as Nya Kirby, John-Kymani Gordon and Brandon Pierrick continued their spells with the first-team.

