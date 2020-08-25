A 13-1 victory and unbeaten start: Palace’s pre-season record

Crystal Palace kick-off their pre-season fixture schedule today against Oxford United, hoping to build on an unbeaten start to such friendlies in their most recent Premier League spell.
Since promotion in 2013, Palace have won five of their first seven pre-season games, drawing the other two against noteworthy opponents, Philadelphia Union and FC Helsingør.
Including Palace XIs - largely made up of Development prospects, with the option to include first-team players - the Eagles have won 24 out of 48 pre-season clashes, drawing eight times and losing just 16 - many of these when largely Under-23s outfits have faced professional opposition.
Their best recent effort came in 18/19, when the first-team and Palace XI sides won seven out of eight games, drawing the other on the opening day.
But, as supporters will remember, there can be only one most memorable highlight from the last seven pre-season calendars: beating Austrian outfit Grazer AK (GAK) away from home 13-1 (thirteen-one). It may have been a mismatch for Neil Warnock’s men, but seeing 13 goals hit the net is a rare sight for any fan.
Stephen Dobbie’s four-goal haul that day (including a five-minute hat-trick) will no doubt last long in the Scotsman’s mind, too.
But before this evening’s 17:30 BST clash with United - which you can watch live for free with Palace TV - check back over the club’s other pre-season results since returning to the Premier League, and see which ones stand out to you.
2013/14
20th July, 2013: Dagenham and Redbridge 1-2 Palace
23rd July, 2013: Gillingham 0-3 Palace
27th July, 2013: Crawley Town 3-0 Palace
3rd August, 2013: Waterford United 0-4 Palace
6th August, 2013: Dulwich Hamlet 1-4 Palace
10th August, 2013: Palace 0-1 Lazio
2014/15
16th July, 2014: Grazer AK 1–13 Palace
23rd July, 2014: Columbus Crew 2–2 Palace
26th July, 2014: Philadelphia Union 0–1 Palace
28th July, 2014: Richmond Kickers 0–3 Palace
2nd August, 2014: Brentford 3–2 Palace
2015/16
11th July, 2015: Barnet 3–5 Palace
14th July, 2015: Sutton United 0–2 Palace
18th July, 2015: Union Berlin 2–0 Palace
1st August, 2015: Fulham 1–1 Palace
3rd August, 2015: Dagenham & Redbridge 1–0 Palace
2016/17
14th July, 2016: Philadelphia Union 0–0 Palace
17th July, 2016: FC Cincinnati 0–2 Palace
20th July, 2016: Vancouver Whitecaps 2–2 Palace
25th July, 2016: Colchester United 0–1 Palace
27th July, 2016: AFC Wimbledon 2–3 Palace
30th July, 2016: Fulham 3–1 Palace
2nd August, 2016: Bromley 1–2 Palace
6th August, 2016: Palace 3–1 Valencia
2017/18
15th July, 2017: Maidstone United 1–3 Palace
19th July, 2017: Liverpool 2–0 Palace
22nd July, 2017: West Bromwich Albion 0–2 Palace
29th July, 2017: Metz 1–1 Palace
5th August, 2017: Palace 1–1 Schalke 04
2018/19
12th July, 2018: FC Helsingør 2–2 Palace
16th July, 2018: Halmstads BK 1–6 Palace
21st July, 2018: Oxford United 1–3 Palace
24th July, 2018: Stevenage 1–2 Palace
28th July, 2018: Reading 0–4 Palace
4th August, 2018: Palace 4–1 Toulouse
2019/20
9th July, 2019: FC Luzern 1–1 (5–6 p) Palace
13th July, 2019: BSC Young Boys 2–0 Palace
16th July, 2019: Barnet 6–2 Palace
19th July, 2019: Nottingham Forest 1–0 Palace
20th July, 2019: Bromley 1–0 Palace
27th July, 2019: Bristol City 0–5 Palace
30th July, 2019: AFC Wimbledon 2–2 Palace
3rd August, 2019: Palace 0–4 Hertha BSC
