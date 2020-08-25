A 13-1 victory and unbeaten start: Palace’s pre-season record

Crystal Palace kick-off their pre-season fixture schedule today against Oxford United, hoping to build on an unbeaten start to such friendlies in their most recent Premier League spell.

Since promotion in 2013, Palace have won five of their first seven pre-season games, drawing the other two against noteworthy opponents, Philadelphia Union and FC Helsingør.

Including Palace XIs - largely made up of Development prospects, with the option to include first-team players - the Eagles have won 24 out of 48 pre-season clashes, drawing eight times and losing just 16 - many of these when largely Under-23s outfits have faced professional opposition.

Their best recent effort came in 18/19, when the first-team and Palace XI sides won seven out of eight games, drawing the other on the opening day.

But, as supporters will remember, there can be only one most memorable highlight from the last seven pre-season calendars: beating Austrian outfit Grazer AK (GAK) away from home 13-1 (thirteen-one). It may have been a mismatch for Neil Warnock’s men, but seeing 13 goals hit the net is a rare sight for any fan.

Stephen Dobbie’s four-goal haul that day (including a five-minute hat-trick) will no doubt last long in the Scotsman’s mind, too.

But before this evening’s 17:30 BST clash with United - which you can watch live for free with Palace TV - check back over the club’s other pre-season results since returning to the Premier League, and see which ones stand out to you.

2013/14

20th July, 2013: Dagenham and Redbridge 1-2 Palace

23rd July, 2013: Gillingham 0-3 Palace

27th July, 2013: Crawley Town 3-0 Palace

3rd August, 2013: Waterford United 0-4 Palace

6th August, 2013: Dulwich Hamlet 1-4 Palace

10th August, 2013: Palace 0-1 Lazio

2014/15

16th July, 2014: Grazer AK 1–13 Palace

23rd July, 2014: Columbus Crew 2–2 Palace

26th July, 2014: Philadelphia Union 0–1 Palace

28th July, 2014: Richmond Kickers 0–3 Palace

2nd August, 2014: Brentford 3–2 Palace

2015/16

11th July, 2015: Barnet 3–5 Palace

14th July, 2015: Sutton United 0–2 Palace

18th July, 2015: Union Berlin 2–0 Palace

1st August, 2015: Fulham 1–1 Palace

3rd August, 2015: Dagenham & Redbridge 1–0 Palace

2016/17

14th July, 2016: Philadelphia Union 0–0 Palace

17th July, 2016: FC Cincinnati 0–2 Palace

20th July, 2016: Vancouver Whitecaps 2–2 Palace

25th July, 2016: Colchester United 0–1 Palace

27th July, 2016: AFC Wimbledon 2–3 Palace

30th July, 2016: Fulham 3–1 Palace

2nd August, 2016: Bromley 1–2 Palace

6th August, 2016: Palace 3–1 Valencia

2017/18

15th July, 2017: Maidstone United 1–3 Palace

19th July, 2017: Liverpool 2–0 Palace

22nd July, 2017: West Bromwich Albion 0–2 Palace

29th July, 2017: Metz 1–1 Palace

5th August, 2017: Palace 1–1 Schalke 04

2018/19

12th July, 2018: FC Helsingør 2–2 Palace

16th July, 2018: Halmstads BK 1–6 Palace

21st July, 2018: Oxford United 1–3 Palace

24th July, 2018: Stevenage 1–2 Palace

28th July, 2018: Reading 0–4 Palace

4th August, 2018: Palace 4–1 Toulouse

2019/20

9th July, 2019: FC Luzern 1–1 (5–6 p) Palace

13th July, 2019: BSC Young Boys 2–0 Palace

16th July, 2019: Barnet 6–2 Palace

19th July, 2019: Nottingham Forest 1–0 Palace

20th July, 2019: Bromley 1–0 Palace

27th July, 2019: Bristol City 0–5 Palace

30th July, 2019: AFC Wimbledon 2–2 Palace

3rd August, 2019: Palace 0–4 Hertha BSC

