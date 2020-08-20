Sync Palace's 20/21 fixtures direct to your calendar

Crystal Palace's Premier League fixtures have been released for the 2020/21 season, with all 38 games scheduled between September 12th and May 23rd.

And with a condensed season encompassing a full schedule into fewer weeks, it's going to be hard to stay on top of every game.

But with our easy-to-use calendar, you can sync the fixtures of any or all Palace teams directly to your phone – meaning you’ll be kept aware of every match well in advance. First-team fixtures will be added to your calendar automatically after a few hours, and all Under-18, Under-23 and Women's fixtures will be added once released if you also select these teams.

By clicking here, you can select which Palace sides you want to be reminded about and have their fixtures quickly connected directly to your personal calendar.

We’ll then keep you up-to-date with fixture changes and how to follow each game live from wherever you are.

Keep on top of the fixtures and sync your calendar here!