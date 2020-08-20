Skip to site footer
Sync Palace's 20/21 fixtures direct to your calendar

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's Premier League fixtures have been released for the 2020/21 season, with all 38 games scheduled between September 12th and May 23rd.

Premier League release Crystal Palace fixtures for the 2020/21 season

And with a condensed season encompassing a full schedule into fewer weeks, it's going to be hard to stay on top of every game.

But with our easy-to-use calendar, you can sync the fixtures of any or all Palace teams directly to your phone – meaning you’ll be kept aware of every match well in advance. First-team fixtures will be added to your calendar automatically after a few hours, and all Under-18, Under-23 and Women's fixtures will be added once released if you also select these teams.

By clicking here, you can select which Palace sides you want to be reminded about and have their fixtures quickly connected directly to your personal calendar.

We’ll then keep you up-to-date with fixture changes and how to follow each game live from wherever you are.

Keep on top of the fixtures and sync your calendar here!

Calendar fixtures banner.jpg


There are just three weeks until Crystal Palace return to competitive football, with the club's Premier League fixtures announced yesterday.

Crystal Palace's full fixture schedule for the 2020/21 Premier League season has been released, with the Eagles kick-starting their campaign against Southampton at Selhurst Park on September 12th.

As a way for fans to keep hold of a small part of their Selhurst Park routine, the club will be continuing with matchday programmes for the '20/21 season (full information to be announced soon).

Crystal Palace have added three further fixtures to the club's pre-season schedule, with games against Oxford United, Charlton Athletic and Millwall all scheduled in before Brøndby IF arrive at...

