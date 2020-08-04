Skip to site footer
Hennessey and Ward reveal Crystal Palace's strongest player

5 Hours ago

Taking the Monster Hydro Sport hot seat this week, Crystal Palace players Wayne Hennessey, Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp provided some eye-opening answers about the first-team squad.

The trio handled questions about the worse Eagle to spend lockdown with, their Fantasy Premier League tips and the player most likely to score a World Cup winning penalty.

Quizzes

Can you name every Crystal Palace player from 2019/20 in this quiz?

30 July 2020

They also revealed who in the squad can squat 215KG...

  • Hennessey: "Schluppy!"
  • Ward: "There’s only one player."
  • Schlupp: "I’ll take that one."
  • JW: "He just did it casually."
  • WH: "As if it’s the norm: 'I’ll have a warm-up, I’ll just put 200KG on.'"
  • JS: "I didn’t even know what was on there, I just lifted it up and did it."

Then Ward and Hennessey continued to provide insight into what Schlupp's like behind the scenes, discussing who has the strangest pre-match routine.

  • JW: "Jeff, you leave it quite late getting changed."
  • JS: "I leave it quite late, yeah. I don’t like getting ready and sitting about for ages. So I leave it until about 20-30 minutes before."
  • WH: "You’ve still got your tracksuit on and we’re doing physio."
  • JW: "I’m doing fast feet on the floor and Jeff’s just chilling in the corner with his headphones!"
  • JS: "I can’t stand getting ready and sitting about for ages. I hate it."

Then talk turned away from Jeff's gym and pre-match routine, and focus switched to Wayne. Who has the squad's biggest bromance?

  • JW: Wayno, it used to be you and Connor [Wickham]. You and Connor were close before he went on loan. Or you and Joe [Ledley], I’d say. It was non-stop. You could always hear them coming. Me, Kells [Martin Kelly] and Dannsy [Scott Dann] used to travel in together pre-lockdown. 

To hear more from the lads, just click below!

