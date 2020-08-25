Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hennessey bears down on Southall record with Wales call-up

2 Hours ago

Wayne Hennessey could draw ever nearer to Neville Southall's international record next week as he receives another call-up to represent Wales in the Nations League.

First Team

James McCarthy earns Republic of Ireland call-up for Bulgaria and Finland Nations League games

24 August 2020

Hennessey is the most capped international while playing for Palace, and is just three appearances away from becoming the joint-most played Wales goalkeeper in history.

The Red Dragons face Finland away on September 3rd and then Bulgaria at home on September 6th in the UEFA Nations League. 

Should Hennessey feature in both clashes, he will be just one cap away from equalling Southall's record, and continue to keep pace with all-time record appearance holder Chris Gunter, who has also been called-up.

Hennessey joins James McCarthy as the most recent Eagle to be confirmed in an international squad this week. McCarthy will be in contention for the Republic of Ireland to also face Bulgaria and Finland.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels for updates on how Wayne fares!

Read Next: Hennessey talks through Wales double-save

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Pre Season

A 13-1 victory and unbeaten start: Palace’s pre-season record

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace kick-off their pre-season fixture schedule today against Oxford United, hoping to build on an unbeaten start to such friendlies in their most recent Premier League spell.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: 20/21 preparations begin v in-form Oxford United

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s preparations for the 2020/21 season begin today (25th August) with a pre-season friendly against Oxford United - and you can watch the full match live with Palace’s TV’s exclusive...

Read full article

Pre Season

Palace v Oxford United to be broadcast live for free today - find out how to watch

15 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's pre-season friendly against Oxford United will be broadcast live for free to fans exclusively via Palace TV.

Read full article

First Team

McCarthy earns Ireland call-up for Nations League clashes

24 August 2020

James McCarthy has received a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad set to play Nations League matches early next month.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

McCarthy earns Ireland call-up for Nations League clashes

24 August 2020

James McCarthy has received a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad set to play Nations League matches early next month.

Read full article

First Team

Contract extensions for four Palace players

21 August 2020

Crystal Palace F.C. are delighted to confirm Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur, Martin Kelly and Stephen Henderson have each signed contract extensions with the club.

Read full article

First Team

Hennessey and Ward reveal Crystal Palace's strongest player

4 August 2020

Taking the Monster Hydro Sport hot seat this week, Crystal Palace players Wayne Hennessey, Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp provided some eye-opening answers about the first-team squad.

Read full article

First Team

Zaha screamer up for Premier League Goal of the Month

29 July 2020

After a busy night of club awards, Wilfried Zaha's sensational goal against Chelsea has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month - and you can help him win.

Read full article

View more